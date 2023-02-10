StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Articles

