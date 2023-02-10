Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Teck Resources Put Options (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,879 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 6,299 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $41.12. 1,622,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

