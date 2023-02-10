Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.