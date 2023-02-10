Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of STER stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Sterling Check has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.76.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sterling Check by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 99.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

