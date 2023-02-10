StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $28.72. StepStone Group shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 26,713 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

