StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

