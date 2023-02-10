Stephens Raises Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $35.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.59.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Stories

