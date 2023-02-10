Stephen Furlong Sells 5,584 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $33,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,433.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

