Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.22. Startek shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 12,287 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
