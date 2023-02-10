Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

