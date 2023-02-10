Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

