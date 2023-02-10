Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

