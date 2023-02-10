Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.05

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.05 and traded as high as C$70.74. Stantec shares last traded at C$70.73, with a volume of 90,681 shares traded.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.22.

The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.09.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90. In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

