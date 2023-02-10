Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $875.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

