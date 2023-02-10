SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.455-5.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SSNC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,884. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after buying an additional 71,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

