SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

