Square Token (SQUA) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Square Token token can now be bought for $17.41 or 0.00079616 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $222,749.09 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00435650 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.12 or 0.28858279 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00444907 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.32934146 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222,390.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

