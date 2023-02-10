Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

SPOT stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $177.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.