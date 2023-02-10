Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
About Spirit Airlines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.