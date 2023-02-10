Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

