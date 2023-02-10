SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 7,245,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,402% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.