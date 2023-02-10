S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.63. 704,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,020. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

