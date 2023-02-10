Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Ray Lattimore Buys 2,119 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ray Lattimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Ray Lattimore bought 128 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $5,370.88.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $331.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

