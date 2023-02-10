SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.89 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Trading Down 2.4 %

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

