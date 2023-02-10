SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of SWI opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.94. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

