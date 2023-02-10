SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading Up 5.2%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SOHO China Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

