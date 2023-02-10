Smooth Love Potion One Day Volume Hits $14.67 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $123.52 million and $14.67 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,503,956,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,504,079,068 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

