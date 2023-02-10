SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Acquires $37,900.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

