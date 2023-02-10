SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In other news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SJW Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in SJW Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.