Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $6.25 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 699,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 280,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also

