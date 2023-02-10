Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Simon Property Group worth $181,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

