Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $123.75. 161,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $146.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

