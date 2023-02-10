Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 648,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,210. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $556.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,096 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

