SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.15

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.15 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.47). SIG shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 2,517,856 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £490.35 million and a P/E ratio of -17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.20.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.