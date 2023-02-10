Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.08-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %

SIEGY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.6706 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 74.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €94.00 ($101.08) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

