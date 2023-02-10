Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $2.06. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 18,536 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.