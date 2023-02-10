Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $836-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.98 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.05 EPS.
Shutterstock Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of SSTK traded up $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 757,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74.
Shutterstock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shutterstock by 32.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Shutterstock by 165.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
