Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Grows By 239.6%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 14,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,320. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.