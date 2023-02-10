Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Rises By 1,064.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 1,064.2% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 2,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 340,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 324,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 316,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 423,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

