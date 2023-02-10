Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Decreases By 90.9%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The InterGroup Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ INTG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.21. 1,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

