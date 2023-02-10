Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Increases By 1,758.6%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 1,758.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:TSPG traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,476. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

