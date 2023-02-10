Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Increases By 1,400.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPCS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,139. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.59.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

