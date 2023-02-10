Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Drops By 55.6%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SUBCY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 19,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

