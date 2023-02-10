Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Declines By 70.4%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ JWACR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Featured Stories

