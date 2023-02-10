Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 957.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 957.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,906,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INSI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

