Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Drops By 98.2%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $1.44 on Friday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

About Elementis

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Featured Stories

