Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Declines By 95.3%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIN. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $870,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLIN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.16. 27,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.