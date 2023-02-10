Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 85.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arkema Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARKAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $151.58.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. Arkema had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arkema

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($107.53) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.02) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($140.86) to €126.00 ($135.48) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Articles

