Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €63.18 ($67.94) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a fifty-two week high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

