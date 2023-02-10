Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,461.00.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 4,867,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,752. The company has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

