ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 9.7% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.11. 405,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 289.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $610.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

